Warm clothing demand opens Lifeline doors back up

AS the region begins to enter the cooler months of the year keeping warm won’t be a hard task with the doors to Stanthorpe Lifeline reopening.

Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest CEO Derek Tuffield said assistance requests from the Stanthorpe community had continued to flow.

“We continue to receive requests for emergency assistance from residents of the Stanthorpe area as a direct result of the prolonged drought, recent bushfires, COVID-19 and the cold weather,” Mr Tuffield said.

“It is important that we re-open our Stanthorpe Lifeline store as soon as possible to allow local residents to purchase warm clothing and other essential items.”

The store will reopen its doors on Monday, May 18 with trading hours to be altered.

Stores at Tara, Oakey, Dalby, Warwick and Toowoomba will also reopen.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers we have made the decision to slowly re-open some of our stores over a period of time,” Mr Tuffield said.

“We have also reduced our trading hours to 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.”

Mr Tuffield said customers will be required to adhere to current social distancing rules with hand sanitiser available at all stores.

As stores across the region begin to trade again, shopping for winter clothing and other essentials will be available.

Stanthorpe Lifeline on Roger St will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm with payment by Eftpos preferred.