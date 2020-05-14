Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Derek Tuffield, CEO of Darling Downs and Southwest Lifeline.
Derek Tuffield, CEO of Darling Downs and Southwest Lifeline.
News

Warm clothing demand opens Lifeline doors back up

Saavanah Bourke
14th May 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the region begins to enter the cooler months of the year keeping warm won’t be a hard task with the doors to Stanthorpe Lifeline reopening.

Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest CEO Derek Tuffield said assistance requests from the Stanthorpe community had continued to flow.

“We continue to receive requests for emergency assistance from residents of the Stanthorpe area as a direct result of the prolonged drought, recent bushfires, COVID-19 and the cold weather,” Mr Tuffield said.

“It is important that we re-open our Stanthorpe Lifeline store as soon as possible to allow local residents to purchase warm clothing and other essential items.”

The store will reopen its doors on Monday, May 18 with trading hours to be altered.

Stores at Tara, Oakey, Dalby, Warwick and Toowoomba will also reopen.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers we have made the decision to slowly re-open some of our stores over a period of time,” Mr Tuffield said.

“We have also reduced our trading hours to 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.”

Mr Tuffield said customers will be required to adhere to current social distancing rules with hand sanitiser available at all stores.

As stores across the region begin to trade again, shopping for winter clothing and other essentials will be available.

Stanthorpe Lifeline on Roger St will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm with payment by Eftpos preferred.

charity lifeline darling downs and south west queensland stanthorpe lifeline
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Project to document recent Granite Belt trials through art

        premium_icon Project to document recent Granite Belt trials through art

        News Earth, Air, Fire, Water art project could be used as a historical reference point for generations to come.

        Glamorous beauty worker back behind bars

        premium_icon Glamorous beauty worker back behind bars

        News Mother of three back behind bars following an arrest on 25 new charges.

        Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        premium_icon Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

        News ‘We are going to get through this together, we are going to pull together and we...

        Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        premium_icon Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

        News After spearheading the movement to see special entertainment precincts given the...