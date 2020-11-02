Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Wanted man on the run after hunt through canefield

by Grace Mason
2nd Nov 2020 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN wanted by police over a string of offences remained on the run last night after a major search through cane fields, backyards and creeks across Innisfail.

The 29-year-old Cairns man initially fled into bushland at Hudson on Sunday morning and was seen later in the day swimming across the Johnstone River, well-known for crocodiles, in a desperate bid to flee police.

Police are hunting an offender in a cane field at Innisfail. Picture: Supplied
Police are hunting an offender in a cane field at Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

A major search involving the Rescue 510 helicopter, multiple officers and the dog squad had been launched for the man whom police had described as potentially "dangerous".

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull said a number of cordons were set up throughout the town after sightings and he praised the community for their support.

"One such report included a male drinking water from a tap in a backyard of a Tramway Street address that was vitally important information from which the suspect narrowly avoided capture by crossing a nearby street," he said.

Police are hunting an offender in a cane field at Innisfail. Picture: Supplied
Police are hunting an offender in a cane field at Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

Police said they believed the man could "assist them" with several incidents including burglary, stolen vehicles and domestic violence offences which allegedly occurred during October in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson.

It is alleged the man may have stolen a white 2020 Volkswagen Polo hatchback with Queensland registration 375 ZPB, from Townsville last Tuesday night which was sighted in Hudson on Saturday.

"He may possibly be riding a stolen black and orange mountain bike and wearing dark pants," the police spokeswoman said. "If sighted, the public are urged not to approach the man as he may be dangerous, but to immediately call police on triple-0."

The man is described as being of Torres Strait Islander descent, approximately 170cm tall, with a solid muscular build and very short/shaved black hair.

Originally published as Wanted man on the run after hunt through canefield

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs election as it happened

        Premium Content Southern Downs election as it happened

        Politics UPDATE: Southern Downs joins Queensland in sharp One Nation decline.

        ELECTION: Southern Downs residents head to the polls

        Premium Content ELECTION: Southern Downs residents head to the polls

        Politics ‘The people count on them’: After countless election promises, the time has come...

        Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

        Premium Content Winds and hail likely as severe thunderstorms hit Warwick

        Weather More severe storms touch down as voters head to the polls.

        Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

        Premium Content Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

        Crime Police will allege Warwick man shot 35-year-old in the leg before fleeing the...