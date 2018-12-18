Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Wannabe air force pilot clocked at 148km/h while drunk

by Brendan O’Malley
18th Nov 2020 8:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A teenage P-plater who has represented Queensland in soccer was clocked driving at 148km/h on the M1 at Upper Mt Gravatt while drunk.

Dean Patrick Bullen, 19, fronted Holland Park Magistrates Court this morning where he was given a withering dressing down for his behaviour.

Bullen pleaded guilty to three charges of disobeying the speed limit, driving over the general alcohol limit and not having his green P plates correctly fitted.

Police prosecutor Lauren Archer told the court Bullen was detected by a speed device travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone on a northbound lane of the M1 on October 31.

 

 

"When pulled over and asked how fast he thought he was going, he told police he was travelling at 110km/h,'' Ms Archer said.

She said Bullen gave no lawful reason for speeding and also recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.065.

P or probationary drivers must record a blood alcohol reading of zero, while open drivers must be under 0.05.

"Your driving behaviour is a disgrace. You don't serve to be on the road,'' Magistrate Simon Young told Bullen.

"You have no concern for yourself or other road users.''

Mr Young said Bullen did not appear to have shown any insights from the QTOP driver education program he had completed.

'I'm not sure if that's due to immaturity or arrogance,'' he said.

Bullen's lawyer, Mitchell Cunningham, told the court his client had been living in Australia, with only an older brother for guidance, after the pair's parents stayed behind in the Philippines when the brothers moved to Brisbane.

He said Bullen was studying bridging courses with the hope of one day becoming an air force pilot and had played soccer for Queensland in the U18 side, around the world and interstate.

"He's aware good luck rather than good management means he is not facing more serious charges,'' Mr Cunningham said.

"This is out of character for him and he is deeply embarrassed.''

Mr Cunningham asked that no conviction be recorded as Bullen was concerned it would affect his chances of playing in Canadian or North American soccer leagues.

Mr Young said he took into account Bullen's early guilty pleas to all three charges, his youth and his "otherwise bright prospects''.

He fined Bullen $1750, disqualified him from driving for six months and did not record convictions.

 

 

Originally published as Wannabe air force pilot clocked at 148km/h while drunk

More Stories

Show More
court crime drunk driving editors picks speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        News Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that has destroyed a house. They arrived to find the house well involved.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Property The fierce competition has come down to two agents, but there can only be one...

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit