‘Wake up call’: Traditionalists forced to embrace online world

Stacey Colthup started her Little Ink Marketing business late last year.
Matthew Purcell
17th Apr 2020 5:03 PM
BUSINESSES are having to adapt and remould like never before.

As the world contends with the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses on the Granite Belt are having to transform as they tread water.

It’s not easy to change mindsets, with some small business owners set in their ways.

That’s where Stacey Colthup comes into the picture.

“I moved out to the Stanthorpe area about two years ago to be with my partner,” Ms Colthup said.

“He and his family run an orchard and sheep property out here.

“As soon as I moved out the drought really started and due to that we had to diversify.”

That led to her starting her business Little Ink Marketing at the back end of 2019.

“So the drought led me to think about where we were at and what skills I had and what I could do to diversify our income.

“I’m from a property originally and sort of became a city girl when I left school and moved to Toowoomba and Brisbane and London and I have a background in communications.

“Things were going really well and I managed to get clients on board and then coronavirus kicked off.”

Within a short window, she’d lost all her clients who didn’t have the funds to prioritise marketing.

“That led me to pivot my business.

“Then I started hearing from new clients. Clients that were wanting to move their businesses online due to the virus.

“I’ve helped businesses get up websites and update existing websites.

“Given the circumstances everyone in a way has been forced to do it.

“It means though that things have had to happen a lot quicker.

“I think they’ve realised in this digital age that they have to be online and coronavirus has certainly been a bit of a wake up call.”

When doors to start to reopen and things go back to business as usual, Ms Colthup believes her clients will be better placed forging ahead.

“It’s something I hope they stick to once we do go back to normal.”

To find out more head to https://www.littleinkmarketing.com/ or visit the Facebook page.

