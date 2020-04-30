WAIT LIST: Pharmacies run out of flu vaccines

There’s been a strong take up of the flu vaccine in Stanthorpe.

FLU jabs are being given out in record numbers as pharmacies struggle to keep up with demand.

Doctors and pharmacists have painted very different pictures of the community’s willingness to protect itself from the flu, amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian Medical Association of Queensland say they’ve seen a “drastic reduction” in the number of flu shots administered in GP clinics compared with the same time last year.

But chemists say they’ve had the opposite experience.

“Stock has been very difficult to come by at the moment,” Stanthorpe Amcal Pharmacy’s Hamish Heads said.

“The response to getting the flu vaccination has been enormous compared to other years.

“What we’ve been advised by the manufacturer and the government is they’re manufacturing another batch and we can expect to see it within four weeks.”

Mr Heads said people being health conscious can only be good for the wider region.

The team from Stanthorpe Amcal Pharmacy have been kept busy. Picture: Contributed (note: not taken during social distancing).

“It’s a positive for the rates in community immunity.

“Just a matter now of whether we can get enough into stores.”

While the flu vaccine won’t prevent COVID-19, it can make people less susceptible.

“Although the vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, influenza (flu) vaccination is recommended to reduce hospitalisation during the pandemic,” a Darling Downs Health spokesperson said.

“It can reduce the severity and spread of flu, which may make a person more susceptible to other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.”

While pharmacies wait on more product, Amcal is taking names in preparation.

“Until we get the rest of the stock in we’re taking names and numbers of people and calling through the wait list,” Mr Heads said.

“You can just walk in and get it done. It’s very quick and easy.”

Stanthorpe Amcal Pharmacy is located at 44 Maryland St.