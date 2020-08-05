WACKY AND WONDERFUL: 10 weird Warwick items for sale

TOP 10: These weird buys could be yours

WHILE Warwick and its surrounds may be known for hidden vintage gems, sometimes hopping onto online marketplaces can be way less rewarding, and even downright terrifying.

For those curious about the skeletons (sometimes literal) up for grabs in Southern Downs sales, look no further because the Daily News has rounded up the current quirky buys up for grabs.

Varnished ram skull

REAL SKULLS

JUST in case you thought we were joking about the skeletons, one lovely Warwick seller has gotten the proof to back us up.

While the decorated skulls are those of cows and rams, they’re frightening nonetheless.

PRICE: $85—200

LOCATION: Warwick

The stop sign is still listed on Warwick Buy, Swap and Sell.

STOP SIGN

FOR the person looking for the finishing touch to their new interior design remodel.

As the seller ensures, it is in “perfect condition.”

PRICE: $25

LOCATION: Warwick

The corrugated iron dummy gives new meaning to poo with a view.

DUNNY

THIS buy gives a new meaning to a s*** purchase.

It also comes without a door, raising even more unanswered questions.

PRICE: $500

LOCATION: Warwick

Only horse films have been singled out for this sell.

HORSE MOVIES ONLY

WE’RE not sure why this seller’s love of horses didn’t last furlong, but if you have a young horse girl in the making, this may actually be a great buy.

PRICE: $5

LOCATION: Toowoomba

Interested parties can buy the whole set of these porcelain dolls.

SCARILY REALISTIC SNOW WHITE

Still awaiting a live action Snow White? In the meantime try you hand with these dolls that definitely look as if their heads turn when you’re not watching,

PRICE: $100

LOCATION: Warwick

The foundation definitely doesn't look brand new.

OLD FOUNDATION

With this seller offering what looks to be old and used foundation, call us picky, but we think we’ll just head to the chemist for this one.

PRICE: $12 or bulk for $65

LOCATION: Warwick

These little furry friends are adorable if you're into that sort of pet.

PET RATS

If your taste in pets runs a little bizarre, this furry friends may be the ones for you.

At three weeks old, it preferably to buy a pair as they do better with a companion.

PRICE: $10 for one $15 for two

LOCATION: Stanthorpe

This Lords of the Rings ring is one precious purchase.

LORD OF THE RINGS RING

For all the avid cosplayers out there, or for a couple who’s engagement ring is a little more exotic, why not steal this ‘precious’ buy?

PRICE: $39

LOCATION: Toowoomba

The box contains a variety of random goods.

A BOX OF RANDOM STUFF

There’s nothing more ominous than a free box of random items on Gumtree.

While offering goods such as pet towels, fabric cut offs, the buyers hints at more surprise goodies to be found.

PRICE: Free

LOCATION: Warwick

25kg of brewers' yeast is up for grabs.

$400 BAG OF YEAST

Just in case the pubs ever go into lockdown, set yourself up with enough yeast to brew for a lifetime.

Never opened this 25kg bag reportedly has a street value of $450, so you’re getting a bargain.

PRICE: $400

LOCATION: Warwick