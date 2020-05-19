VOTES ARE IN: Best hairdresser in Stanthorpe revealed

Stanthorpe’s best hairdresser has been decided, as voted by you.

STANTHORPE is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Stanthorpe Border Post wants to celebrate the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

This week we asked you to tell us who you thought Stanthorpe's best hairdresser was.

The winner has been decided after 15 exceptional stylists were short-listed.

Taking home the title with 20 per cent of the votes was Cuts and Curls' Kitty Schulze.

Stanthorpe's best hairdresser, as voted by you, Kitty Schulze. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

In close second was Shanna Battersby with 16 per cent of the votes, followed by Gemma Osbaldeston with 10 per cent of the votes.

Kitty Schulze said it was a "massive compliment" to be voted as the region's best.

"I have a lot of faith in all the different hairdressers in the area because everyone is so good at doing their own thing," Ms Schulze said.

"I was really excited to be nominated, but at the same time I was happy for anyone to win."

As for what makes her Stanthorpe's best, she said her experience in the industry played a big role.

"I have been hairdressing for 17 years," she said.

"The hair is just a small part, it's the entire service that matters - from the time they come in to the time they leave.

"I have always loved spoiling people and making people feel good."

She said the "personal connection" with her clients made all the difference.

"I love what I do," Ms Schulze said.

"I love coming into work and having meaningful conversations with my clients."

Ms Schulze said working in an industry with plenty of pathways was what had kept her motivated throughout her career.

"I have always been able to change my career and adapt it to what I like or what I was interested in at the time," she said.

Kitty Schulze hard at work. Picture: Saavanah Bourke

"I have been a city hairdresser, a salon co-ordinator, worked overseas and done country hairdressing too."

After starting her career at Cuts and Curls for work experience, Ms Schulze said she returned to the region seven years ago and had been with the salon since.

"What makes it for me is the people I work for," she said.

"I couldn't ask for better people to work with.

"The people you work for and the clients makes a huge difference.

"It is give and take in a salon - if you have those people that appreciate your work then it goes a long way."

As for where to from here, Ms Schulze said she was looking forward to rebuilding her cliental post-coronavirus and maternity leave.

"I came out of maternity and was roaring to get back into it when coronavirus hit," she said.

"Now I have had some time to refresh I'm looking forward to rebuilding that clientele that I had prior to all of this."