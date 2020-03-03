Vote on the ‘best of’ the Granite Belt

BEST OF: Help us decide our region’s best.

THE Granite Belt is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events ¬ some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Border Post wants to find out the best of the best across the Granite Belt, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, The Border Post will be running a Best of the Granite Belt series, starting next week.

Each Monday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We’re on the hunt for Stanthorpe’s best coffee, and we want to hear from you!

Nominate the business you think has the best customer service, and they’ll go in the running to win Best of the Granite Belt.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business, person or event and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Border Post will tally up the nominations on Wednesday morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile an article with the list of 5 nominees, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am on Friday.

Whether it’s the best local educator, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best tradie to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

The winner will be announced soon after that, with the winner to appear in the next edition of our newspaper, on our website, and on Facebook.

Help us uncover the best of the west!