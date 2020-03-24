Menu
VOTE NOW: Vote for Stanthorpe’s best customer service.
News

VOTE NOW: Top 14 people for customer service in Stanthorpe

Saavanah Bourke
24th Mar 2020 8:26 AM

With more than 50 nominations for Stanthorpe's best customer service, now it's time to vote for your favourite.

 

VOTE NOW: Best customer service person in Stanthorpe

Jenny Davies- Services Australia

Kristy O'Brien-Brinx Deli & Cafe

Rachael Paech- Blue Topaz Diner

Carissa Parker- Foxy's Bakery

Mick Spiller- M & D Auto

Deb Wilmot- Gracious Giving

Trudy Turner- Country Lane Lifestyle

Tammy Burns- The Country Club

Chenel Doorley- Subway

Josh Cavallaro- Cav Insure

Ellie Bates- Stanthorpe Jewellers

Sal Orreal- Stanthorpe Sports and Camping Centre

Stacey Friend- Lifeline

Bernie Fairbank- Vixens

Stanthorpe Border Post

