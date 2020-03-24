VOTE NOW: Top 14 people for customer service in Stanthorpe
With more than 50 nominations for Stanthorpe's best customer service, now it's time to vote for your favourite.
VOTE IN THE OFFICIAL POLL >>
Reader poll
VOTE NOW: Best customer service person in Stanthorpe
Jenny Davies- Services Australia
Kristy O'Brien-Brinx Deli & Cafe
Rachael Paech- Blue Topaz Diner
Carissa Parker- Foxy's Bakery
Mick Spiller- M & D Auto
Deb Wilmot- Gracious Giving
Trudy Turner- Country Lane Lifestyle
Tammy Burns- The Country Club
Chenel Doorley- Subway
Josh Cavallaro- Cav Insure
Ellie Bates- Stanthorpe Jewellers
Sal Orreal- Stanthorpe Sports and Camping Centre
Stacey Friend- Lifeline
Bernie Fairbank- Vixens