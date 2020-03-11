Menu
Who has the best coffee in Stanthorpe?
News

VOTE NOW: Top 13 places to grab a coffee in Stanthorpe

Matthew Purcell
11th Mar 2020 5:35 PM

STANTHORPE is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Stanthorpe Border Post wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, the Border Post will be running a Best Of Stanthorpe series, starting this week with the best place to grab a cup of coffee.

You nominated 13 places.

We have compiled a list from the nominations on our Facebook page and now it is up to you to pick the winner.

This poll is open from 5pm Wednesday, March 11 until 9am on Friday, March 13.

Happy Voting!

BEST OF: Best places to grab a coffee in Stanthorpe

View Results
