VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s cutest pooch

VOTE NOW: Voting has opened for Stanthorpe’s cutest pooch.

VOTE NOW: Voting has opened for Stanthorpe’s cutest pooch.

THE search to find Stanthorpe's cutest pooch is underway and there has been no shortage of entries.

When the call was put out for nominations, dog owners across the Granite Belt responded with an overwhelming number of puppies vying for the title.

From cheeky pups playing in the mud to those who love to rock a tutu, the call-out had it all.

Now, the voting power is in your hands.

If there's a pawfect pooch who should be number one, then cast your vote in the poll below.

But be sure to get in quick, as voting will close midnight Thursday.