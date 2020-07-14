Menu
VOTE NOW: The search is underway to find Stanthorpe's cheekiest baby. Who gets your vote?
VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub

Emily Clooney
14th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
WHEN the call was put out to find Stanthorpe's cheekiest bub, mums and dads answered.

From the babies who enjoy nap time a little too much to the bubs who already love hanging out with friends, we got it all.

The Border Post's Facebook was filled with cheeky babies vying for the crown but there can only be one winner. And the decision is now in your hands.

Voting has opened to find Stanthorpe's cheekiest baby.

Be quick though, as the poll will close on at midnight on Thursday.

Who is Stanthorpe's cheekiest baby?

