VOTE NOW: Voting has now opened to find Stanthorpe’s best teacher.
Education

VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best teacher

Emily Clooney
27th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
THERE'S no doubt 2020 has been one of the toughest years for teachers, with the pandemic forcing educators to think outside the box.

From their transition to virtual learning and back again, to dealing with extra coronavirus measures, dedicated teachers have continued to deliver quality lessons to students.

A call-out to find out which teacher has gone above and beyond in the classroom this year had an overwhelming response.

For Kylie Short, it was hard to pick just one teacher, saying "they are all A-plus teachers this year. Above and beyond".

Charmaine Stansfield had nothing but praise for her child's teachers, saying, "there are so many amazing teachers that we are grateful for".

While the Border Post's call-out was inundated with nominations, there can only be one winner.

Now, the voting power is in your hands to find Stanthorpe's best teacher.

Be sure to get in quick, as voting is set to close midnight Tuesday.

Who is Stanthorpe's best teacher?

