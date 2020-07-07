Menu
VOTE NOW: Who gets your vote as Stanthorpe's best electrician.
News

VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best sparky

Emily Clooney
7th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
STANTHORPE is home to a number of skilled tradies who work tirelessly to provide quality service year-round.

In this time of hardship, the Border Post wants to highlight the skilled labourers who go above and beyond to get the job done.

This week, the Border Post is on the hunt for the region's best electrician.

A Facebook call out proved just how shockingly good the services are, with more than eight electricians nominated.

For Graham Preston, it's hard to differentiate those at the top.

"Hate to say this but all the sparky's here do a fantastic job like all our other tradies."

To make your vote count, and find who has the right voltage, vote in the poll below. But be quick, the poll closes midnight Thursday.

Reader poll

Who is Stanthorpe's best electrician?

View Results
Stanthorpe Border Post

