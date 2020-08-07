VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

VOTE NOW: Which restaurant reigns supreme in the race for Stanthorpe’s best restaurant?

IT HAS been a tumultuous year for our region’s restaurants and cafes who have contended with drought, bushfires and crippling coronavirus restrictions.

Through it all, they have managed to keep our bellies full with delicious food.

When the Border Post put the call out to find the region’s best, there was an overwhelmingly positive response.

For some, one restaurant took the title of their favourite food spot, and others struggled to pick a clear favourite.

With so many options, there can be just one winner and the power is in your hands.

Throw your support behind the restaurant and cafe that goes above and beyond to make your experience memorable.

Vote below but get in quick, as voting will close at midnight on Monday.