VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

Emily Clooney
13th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
IT'S been a fierce battle to find Stanthorpe's best real estate agent, as votes continue to flow in for the eight nominees.

Since voting opened on Wednesday, there's been a clear frontrunner for who should take out the title.

With 25 per cent of the vote behind her, Nutrien Harcourt's Julie Clark looks tough to beat.

However, hot on her tails is Cold Country Real Estate's Bruce Green and David Schnitzerling and Co Real Estate's David Schnitzerling on 19 per cent.

With only two days until voting closes, it's anyone's race.

Vote now so your favourite can be crowned Stanthorpe's best real estate agent.

