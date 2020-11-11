VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

VOTE NOW: The power is in your hands to determine who Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent is. (Picture: iStock)

REAL estate agents across the Granite Belt have been put to the test this year - facing a shortage of listings while inundated with new clients looking to move to the region.

As economic uncertainty spread throughout the country, agents in and around Stanthorpe enjoyed hordes of people looking to embrace a quieter and greener lifestyle.

When the Border Post put a call-out to find the region's best, you responded.

For some, it was an easy pick but for others, it was hard to differentiate what agent was a cut above the rest.

According to Mariah Reid, there were too many to chose from, nominating five salesmen and women around town.

But now the voting power is in your hands.

To have your say, simply vote in the poll below.

Be sure to get in quick though, as voting closes midnight Sunday.