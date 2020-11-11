Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VOTE NOW: The power is in your hands to determine who Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent is. (Picture: iStock)
VOTE NOW: The power is in your hands to determine who Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent is. (Picture: iStock)
News

VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

Emily Clooney
11th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

REAL estate agents across the Granite Belt have been put to the test this year - facing a shortage of listings while inundated with new clients looking to move to the region.

As economic uncertainty spread throughout the country, agents in and around Stanthorpe enjoyed hordes of people looking to embrace a quieter and greener lifestyle.

When the Border Post put a call-out to find the region's best, you responded.

For some, it was an easy pick but for others, it was hard to differentiate what agent was a cut above the rest.

According to Mariah Reid, there were too many to chose from, nominating five salesmen and women around town.

But now the voting power is in your hands.

To have your say, simply vote in the poll below.

Be sure to get in quick though, as voting closes midnight Sunday.

Reader poll

Who is Stanthorpe's top real estate agent?

View Results
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Annastacia Palaszczuk after it was revealed the Sunshine State could reopen to Victoria before Greater Sydney.

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued

        Remembrance Day’s new significance for veterans

        Premium Content Remembrance Day’s new significance for veterans

        News One RSL member said today will ‘stop the isolation’ of the Stanthorpe region’s 160...

        Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man evaded or misled child protection authorities on...