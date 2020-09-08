VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best builder

BEST OF THE BEST: Vote now for who you believe is Stanthorpe’s best builder.

TRUSTED with turning plans into reality, Granite Belt builders continue to make dreams happen for homeowners across the region.

COVID-19 threatened to shut down the industry, as people took to DIYing over hiring building experts.

A call out by The Border Post to find the region's best builder was inundated with nominations of builders who work tirelessly to produce quality products.

There can, however, be only one number one.

The power is now in your hands to vote for the region's best builder.

Vote in the poll below for who you believe is Stanthorpe's best builder.

Be sure to get in quick, as voting closes midnight Thursday.