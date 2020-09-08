Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BEST OF THE BEST: Vote now for who you believe is Stanthorpe’s best builder.
BEST OF THE BEST: Vote now for who you believe is Stanthorpe’s best builder.
News

VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best builder

Emily Clooney
8th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRUSTED with turning plans into reality, Granite Belt builders continue to make dreams happen for homeowners across the region.

COVID-19 threatened to shut down the industry, as people took to DIYing over hiring building experts.

A call out by The Border Post to find the region's best builder was inundated with nominations of builders who work tirelessly to produce quality products.

There can, however, be only one number one.

The power is now in your hands to vote for the region's best builder.

Vote in the poll below for who you believe is Stanthorpe's best builder.

Be sure to get in quick, as voting closes midnight Thursday.

Reader poll

Who is the Granite Belt's best builder?

View Results
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Police ramp up drug operations

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Police ramp up drug operations

        News Drug offences are dominating in Stanthorpe, with a 29yo man the latest to be arrested after police raids.

        Queensland records two new cases

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases

        News Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

        Beloved camping spot reopens

        Premium Content Beloved camping spot reopens

        News The Southern Downs overnight camping spot reopened with new coronavirus...

        Unique farmstay’s launch gives new life to historic site

        Premium Content Unique farmstay’s launch gives new life to historic site

        News The Granite Belt property is set to open to the public later this month, promising...