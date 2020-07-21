Menu
VOTE NOW: Voting has opened in the search for Stanthorpe’s best beautician.
VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best beautician

Emily Clooney
21st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
TRUSTED with some of our most important features, beauticians across the Granite Belt continue to work their magic with our eyebrows and nails.

Shutdown during the height of coronavirus restrictions, business is once again on the rise for these miracle workers with unprecedented demand across the region.

The Border Post put the call out to find the Granite Belt's best beautician, and you responded.

There was an overwhelming response for the much-loved workers.

However, there can only be one winner.

Vote in the poll below for you who believe should take out the crown of Stanthorpe's best beautician.

Be sure to get in quick, as voting closes midnight on Thursday.

Who is Stanthorpe's best beautician?

