Vote for Stanthorpe’s cutest baby now.
Vote now for Stanthorpe’s cutest baby

Saavanah Bourke
17th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
FROM cheeky grins to quirky habits and big personalities, Stanthorpe sure does have some cute babies.

The Stanthorpe Border Post is on a search to find Stanthorpe's cutest bubs, so we asked readers to submit their best photos.

The team was inundated with photos from parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties or cousins who nominated their favourite little one.

Here are the 21 entries, now it's up to you to decide the number 1.

Vote now for your favourite little one.

The winner will be featured in the paper.

Who is Stanthorpe's cutest bub?

