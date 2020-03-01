Viva Italia: Culture comes to life for festival ‘banchetto’

THE regions Italian culture and heritage has come to the fore today for Banchetto Italiano.

The feast was introduced to the Apple and Grape Festival calendar in 2018 and demand for tickets was so high, organisers had to relocate it to the Civic Centre this year.

More than 400 people have wined and dined the afternoon away, entertained by traditional Italian music and dance as well as some stellar food.

Banchetto Italiano: Hundreds have poured into the civic centre today for the Banchetto Italiano.

"We've packed 413 people in here today," festival vice president Greg Thouard said.

"We've got comedians, music and heaps more going on.

"It's all got to do with the Italian integration of culture into our community.

"The party has properly started now," Mr Thouard said.

Tomorrow there's Paddock to Piazza Cooking Demonstrations from 11am and the Arcadia Theatre will play a screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's at 6.30pm.

Tuesday is set to be another huge day with the Variety Concert for Seniors at the Civic Centre from 9am, the Brass Pipe String, Swing and Sing Variety Concert from 7pm at the Civic Centre and plenty more busking and cooking demos to see.

Head to https://appleandgrape.org/event/2020-program/ for more information.