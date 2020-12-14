Menu
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA. NewsWire Photos DECEMBER 8th 2020. Fraser Island bushfires. Western beach Picture: NCA NewsWire /John Wilson
Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
14th Dec 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
VISITORS have been given the green light to return to Fraser Island on Tuesday.

Accommodation providers will reopen in time for Christmas after the wildlife that had raged on the island for seven weeks was finally contained on the weekend.

Access was restricted as the fire threatened properties on the island.

Authorities have determined it will be safe to open vehicle access along the eastern beach tomorrow, allowing visitors to travel to K'gari's townships.

This means resorts, private accommodation such as beach houses and residential Airbnb style accommodation can be open for business.

The island's most popular visitor destinations will also be progressively reopened following hazard assessments and any essential works.

These include:

  • Lake McKenzie
  • Central Station
  • Lake Wabby
  • Eli Creek
  • Maheno
  • Champagne Pools

Campers won't miss out either, with many campgrounds and beach camping zones reopening and available for booking from tomorrow afternoon.

Those reopening are:

  • Beach camping zones south of Poyungan Rocks
  • Waddy Point beachfront camping.
  • Waddy Point campground

Other camping opportunities will become available as hazard assessments progress.

Those who booked a site in an area that continues to be closed beyond tomorrow will of course also be given a refund.

