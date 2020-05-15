‘Visionary’ gallery concept gaining traction

Concept designs from Conrad Gargett show what a new Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery could look like.

NEW portfolio councillor for culture and the arts Marco Gliori has applauded the vision of Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

Cr Gliori has thrown his support behind SRAG’s bold plan to build a new gallery and art hub on the Granite Belt.

“I just love the Stanthorpe art gallery,” Cr Gliori said.

“I’m keen to keep the new gallery in focus of this new council,” he said.

The plan has been much talked about for more than 12 months now, but has progressed over that period.

The Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery Society utilised money from its own coffers to engage Conrad Gargett, one of Australia’s largest architectural firms.

The firm has led projects from Brisbane to Iceland and has released an early concept design for the new gallery in Stanthorpe.

“When I was shown the plans … I think they’re visionary. SRAG has a great vision for the future,” Cr Gliori said.

“Of course, everything with funding applications is up in the air at the moment.”

Concept designs from Conrad Gargett show a proposed new gallery in one of the preferred locations along Granite St.

Gallery director Mary Findlay says they’ve applied for funding to construct a new gallery, but were rejected.

“We’re ready to go,” Ms Findlay said.

“It’s not that we don’t love the current gallery, we do.”

But with an enviable collection worth millions and one of the biggest regional art prizes in Australia to their name, they’ve outgrown their current confines.

“This is about the future of the gallery. Because we’ve got everything we need from a great collection, large volume, good governance and a good director.

“So we’ve just got to keep asking the question (about funding).

“I think we do have good community support now,” Ms Findlay said.

Ms Findlay said they’ll continue to work with Conrad Gargett, who also designed the Queensland College of Wine Tourism, and Cr Gliori.

“This would only benefit the Granite Belt and the Southern Downs,” Cr Gliori said.

“Why wouldn’t you want to build on the reputation the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery already has.”

Ms Findlay was clear to point out that any funding they received would not be talking away from money for drought or post-COVID-19 relief.

They’ve applied for funding specifically allocated for art and art related endeavours

To find out more about the proposal visit: https://www.srag.org.au/new-art-gallery