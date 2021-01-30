Vision of teen sprinting from crash scene

Footage has emerged showing a teenager running through a Brisbane street just after a young couple were killed.

Pregnant Kate Leadbetter and her partner Matthew Field were fatally struck in Alexandra Hills on Australia Day while out walking their dogs, wiping out their growing family.

A 17-year-old was later charged with the couple's murder and a raft of driving offences after he allegedly stole a Toyota Land Cruiser that slammed into a truck at speed before rolling into the couple.

The alleged driver from Waterford West in Logan, who was on bail at the time, is now facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody on Wednesday and the case is due to return to the Children's Court in March.

RELATED: Mum-to-be's final words to friend

RELATED: Alleged teen crash driver's 50 other offences

Police allege the teen fled the scene on foot about 5.30pm before he was later arrested.

Now security footage appears to show the teen allegedly fleeing the scene.

The footage obtained by Ten News taken near the intersection of Kingston Ave and Chelsea Crescent shows a young man sprinting.

The footage appears to show a scene sprinting from the scene of the crash.

The footage was obtained by Ten News.

Despite the traffic incident, The Courier-Mail on Friday revealed the teenager had recently pleaded guilty to around 50 offences, before he was charged and bailed on the traffic offence.

Instead of spending time locked up for the 50 offences, the teenager was put on a "restorative justice order" - a system that encourages juvenile offenders to get in touch with their alleged victims of crime and make amends.

"The child who has committed the offence can begin to understand the impact of their actions," the Queensland government explains.

The 50 charges the teen previously pleaded guilty to included car theft, break and enter and robbery, according to the publication.

But on Friday, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the teen was on bail for a "traffic matter".

"I need to be really, really correct about this," she said.

"I'm constrained to talk about the individual obviously because that person's a juvenile.

"And their criminal matters were dealt with some time ago. So the criminal matters were dealt with."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wanted answers.

And she said she was open to strengthening bail laws, which have been termed "catch and release" by the LNP.

"The family and the community and I want answers," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I want answers just like everyone else. I want to know why the courts allowed this young man out on bail.

"There will be a full coronial inquiry and this young man is now on murder charges, there will be a full court case and there will be a thorough police investigation.

The couple was expecting its first child in three months.

COUPLE HAD NAMED THEIR UNBORN CHILD

The families of the Brisbane couple killed by an alleged stolen vehicle on Australia Day revealed they were planning to name their unborn child Miles.

Speaking for the first time since the accident in Alexandra Hills, the families of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field said the "shock and grief has been overwhelming".

"Our lives have been shattered," a father of one of the victims said, visibly shaking and fighting back tears.

"To have lost three cherished members of our families in such a senseless and sudden way is beyond our comprehension.

"For us to sit here today without our beautiful son, Matt, and our darling daughter, Kate, is unbearable."

The families said Matt and Kate had announced to their families in recent weeks that they had intended to name their baby boy Miles.

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter were killed by a 4WD when walking their dog at Alexandra Hills.

"There is a nursery created by Kate and Matt with joy and love and anticipation that our little grandson, Miles, will never occupy," their families said.

"Matt and Kate were truly great human beings - talented and funny and such good company at the happiest point in their lives about to embark on the thrilling adventure of parenthood.

"We were so looking forward to sharing that adventure with them.

"We are forever heartbroken."

Police claim the Land Cruiser slammed into a truck at speed before rolling into the couple.

The families, who only wanted to be identified as the parents of Kate and Matt and grandparents of Miles, made no comment about the alleged offender or his bail conditions as debate continues to rage in Queensland about youth justice policies in the wake of the tragedy.

Originally published as Vision of teen sprinting from crash scene