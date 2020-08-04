Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Rescue helicopter at Boolboonda crash
Breaking

VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

Sam Turner
Geordi Offord
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised after a serious caravan and car crash in Boolboonda on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident north of Mt Perry along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd around 12.12pm.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

They were called to reports a 4WD Land Rover crashed into a tree, rolling the caravan they were towing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said a woman in her 60s was trapped in the vehicle for several hours, while fire crews attempted to extricate her.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

A man in his 60s was able to extricate himself from the car, and was treated for chest injuries by paramedics.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and a QAS flight paramedic worked alongside emergency services to treat the woman at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight

She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, sustaining significant lower limb injuries.

The man was transported to Bundaberg hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue car crash north burnett gin gin mt perry rd crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

        premium_icon Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

        News Wallangarra police busted one man hiding under a blanket in the back of a vehicle.

        ‘Next gen’ of Southern Downs rural fireys welcomed

        premium_icon ‘Next gen’ of Southern Downs rural fireys welcomed

        News Fire knows no age, race or gender as new members get serious about the upcoming...

        ‘Some business won’t survive’: Tourism heartbreak over rodeo

        premium_icon ‘Some business won’t survive’: Tourism heartbreak over rodeo

        News ‘Our last bastion of hope for the year’: How Warwick tourism plans to overcome...

        Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        premium_icon Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        News ‘More control over what you want and what you get’: Southern Downs farmer welcomes...