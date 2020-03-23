Virus sinks as swimmers excel at club championships

THAT’S A WRAP: Stanthorpe swimmers have wrapped up their season with the Club Champions meet on the weekend.

SWIMMING: Stanthorpe’s swimming season has officially come to an end for another year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Stanthorpe Swimming Club Championships went ahead as planned.

The annual swimming meet gives Stanthorpe swimmers the opportunity to go head to head against their teammates for a place on the podium.

To make the event possible coach Gail Smail said the only people allowed to attend the event were the competitors and their immediate family.

“We are really lucky that we finished off our season because most clubs haven’t had that opportunity.”

She said weather conditions provided for a great evening, with competitors leaving the worry of the world outside of the pool.

“They were all very keen to finish the season off on a high and not have to worry about everything that is going on in the world for a few hours.”

It has been one of the most successful seasons of swimming that Smail has coached, relieved to see her swimmers able to finish off the season on a positive note.

“Many exceptional PBs were swum in all age groups which is something we always strive towards.

“A big congratulations to all who swam on the night and gave it their very best.”

As for the club’s top swimmers, Isabella Jackson and Cohen Anderson took out the eight years and under female and male Age Champion.

Jessica Pradella and Levi Fittock for 10 years and under.

Elly Petrie and William Kay for 12 years and under.

Aliesha Rogers and Brae Willman for 14 years and under, and Hannah McMeniman and Ben Armbruster for 15 years and over.

Smail said she is looking forward to getting back to some ‘normality’ in the coming months, for both herself and athletes.

“It has been a very busy season. Lot’s of ups and downs but we always come out on the other side,” she said.