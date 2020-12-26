CORONAVIRUS LIVE: Warning of COVID explosion from party

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard have blasted Santa hat clad backpackers partying at Bronte Beach who said their actions could be the next "super spreader event".

Speaking to media on Saturday he labelled their actions as "appalling" and said it was obvious they "didn't give a damn about the rest of Sydney".

A 25-year-old man from the party was also issues with a court attendance notice after refusing to comply with a move-on notice from police.

This comes as a crowd of young people, many dressed in Santa hats, were seen chanting and dancing before they were eventually dispersed by police at about 5pm, Friday.

Lucy Meyer, who witnessed the scene, told news.com.au there were so many of them, singing so loudly, that she "could still hear them from a 10-minute walk away".

"There were around 200-300 partying in the grass," Ms Meyer said.

"A huge portion of the crowd were packed closely together, singing loudly and jumping up and down.

"There were plenty of cops standing around, but they didn't seem to be doing anything to break up the crowd.

"It's clearly against public health guidelines, and it puts people at risk at a time when so many Sydneysiders have sacrificed their holiday plans to protect others."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard slammed the group as "ignorant" and said it was "beyond belief" that they would risk gathering in large numbers, and risk spreading the virus, he told the Daily Telegraph.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has updated the country on the state's continued battle with the northern beaches cluster, with an additional nine cases reported on Christmas Day.

Of the cases, six have been linked to the Avalon cluster, with one case a potential false positive. The other two cases included one from a person who took a flight from Sydney to Griffith and another locally acquired case in Bondi with no link to the Avalon cluster.

In light of the new cases, Ms Berejiklian said she would not be easing restrictions as the state puts in the "hard yards" to restore normality as soon as possible.

"There are still concerns about the CBD and still concerns about people in the Northern Beaches who may unintentionally have spread the virus without knowing they have it," she told media.

The outbreak now sits at 127 total cases, 116 of which are associated with the Avalon cluster on the northern beaches.

Read on for all the latest updates.

_____________________________________________

Shoppers warned to wear a mask indoors

Shoppers out getting Boxing Day sales are warned to wear a mask indoors.

"Wear a mask indoors and keep 1.5 metres from other people," NSW Health warned in a tweet.

"If unwell, please don't go shopping. Stay home and get tested immediately".

If you are shopping at the Boxing Day sales today, remember to stay COVID safe. Wear a mask indoors and keep 1.5 metres from other people. If unwell, please don’t go shopping. Stay home and get tested immediately.



For more information:https://t.co/qIJExJDBSJ pic.twitter.com/DZP1RJ0mDf — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 26, 2020

First case of new coronavirus variant found in France

A French person who recently returned to France from London has tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus, the French health ministry confirmed.

The case, found in the French city of Tours, is the first in France.

The man, who is currently self-isolating, arrived from London on December 19.

France has 20,262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours.

On December 14, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a spike in COVID cases in the UK might be linked to the new variant of the virus.

More than 1000 cases of the new variant had been identified, mainly in southeastern England, according to the UK health ministry.

Mayor 'appalled' by Bronte Beach gathering

Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos has joined the NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard in slamming yesterday's Bronte Beach gathering.

The outdoor gathering saw around 100 people get together for a Christmas party at Bronte Beach.

"We are appalled by the behaviour that was displayed yesterday by a group of people visiting Bronte Beach," Ms Masselos said in a statement.

"This kind of behaviour threatens to undo the good work of Council and the entire community.

"Please do not visit our public places if you refuse to observe Public Health Orders and current health advice - you pose too great a health risk.

"If you are feeling unwell, please, stay at home and get tested and remain at home until you receive a negative result."

Boxing Day shoppers heeds Premier's advice

NSW residents have heeded Gladys Berejiklian's advice to avoid physical Boxing Day sales to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The NSW Premier thanked shoppers for following the rules as concerns remain over unlinked mystery cases spread by CBD workers.

"We were very pleased this morning to see that people listened to our instructions regarding CBD shopping," she said during Saturday morning's press conference.

"Those that did turn up were wearing masks, and obviously the number of people was substantially reduced and we're deeply grateful for that."

Shoppers seen at big retailers like David Jones and Myer were a fraction of the crowds normally observed on what is regarded as Australia's biggest shopping event.

Photos of the Pitt Street shopping precinct show largely socially-distanced groups with the bulk of shoppers wearing masks.

Yesterday, the Premier shared concerns over a growing CBD cluster, expressing concern over a "potential spread" of cases.

"A number of cases presented. We want to make sure people who went on to their suburbs did not pass it on to others which may have started a new chain of transmission but we hope that is not the case."

"We cannot be too careful under these circumstances that we ask everybody to limit any activity in the CBD."

In a Boxing Day unlike any other, the iconic annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race has also been cancelled. However a Virtual Regatta carrying a prize pack worth over $460 will commence at 1pm AEDST.

South Australia records no cases

South Australia has reported no new cases with 3835 tests undertaken across the state.

The state currently has four active cases after recording two new cases yesterday. Although they were both linked to overseas travellers, it's been revealed one of those cases was previously diagnosed overseas and has been removed from South Australia's total.

South Australian COVID-19 update 26/12/20. For more information, go to https://t.co/mYnZsGpayo or contact the South Australian COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787. pic.twitter.com/FGo5l5CVDZ — SA Health (@SAHealth) December 26, 2020

Western Australia records six new cases

Western Australia has reported six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 13.

Despite the spike in numbers, the Department of Health confirmed all cases are in hotel quarantine and are related to overseas travel.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has recorded a total of 854 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 832 patients recovering from the virus.

Bronte revellers may create 'super spreader event'

Scenes of Santa hat clad backpackers partying on Bronte Beach has earnt harsh words from NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

Taking place on Friday, the 100-plus crowd were believed to be largely British or Irish backpackers who were drinking and dancing, despite social-distancing measures.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Mr Hazzard blasted the group, stating the "didn't give a damn about the rest of Sydney".

"Many of those backpackers come here to Australia and are enjoying the relative freedoms we have here," he said.

"If they were in Europe right now, most of them would be in lockdown and not even allowed outside the front door.

"The fact that you can go out is a privilege, and it should be respected in an appropriate way, in accordance with the government's requirements."

Mr Hazzard also shared fears these large-scale gatherings could spark a "super spreader event," despite northern beaches residents undertaking tough measures to stop the spread.

"People in the northern beaches have been doing their part, big time, to keep not only themselves but the rest of Sydney safe," he said.

"Let me tell you, that event, I am hoping will not become a super spreader event. But has every chance that it could be."

Although there haven't been any recorded cases in Bronte, neighbouring locations including Ruby's Diner in Waverley, Bondi Icebergs and Bondi Junction Westfield shopping centre have been linked to cases in the past three weeks.

On Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced a locally-acquired mystery case involving a Bondi local, with no known links to the Avalon cluster. The case is currently under investigation.

New NSW restrictions from December 27 onwards

With Christmas period restrictions coming to and end for NSW's northern beaches and greater Sydney regions, here are the new restrictions household will have to follow.

Northern beaches (northern zone)

- Under new 'stay-at-home' restrictions, indoor gatherings are once again not allowed.

- Up to five people, including children are able to gather outdoors for exercise or recreational activity.

- People are not able to enter or leave this zone.

Northern beaches (southern zone)

- Residents in the southern zone will also return to 'stay-at-home' restrictions with indoor gatherings banned.

- Up to 10 people, including children are able to gather outdoors for exercise or recreational activity.

- People are not able to enter or leave this zone.

Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong and Nepean Blue Mountains

- Indoor household gatherings now limited to 10 people, including children

- CBD workers have been urged to work from home where possible.

Tough stay-at-home orders are once again in place for both zones of the northern beaches with residents only allowed to leave their home for four reasons. They are:

1. Shopping for food or other goods and services

2. Travel for work or education purposes if unable to work from home

3. Exercise

4. Medical or caring reasons

'Be very vigilant.' Cases linked to Paddington cafe grows

Another case has been linked to an outbreak at Paddington's Alimentari Deli in Sydney's east.

A young child who ate at the cafe tested positive on December 24, making them the fourth case linked to the eatery.

Dr Chant called for all diners who ate at the cafe from December 17 to 19 to remain in isolation and get tested even if they return a negative test.

"If symptoms arise, (they need) to get retested, and take away customers need to get tested if they develop the slightest symptoms," she urged.

"We need to be very vigilant as a community."

Positive case on Sydney to Griffith flight recorded

Of the nine cases from today, one infection was linked to a person who flew from Sydney to Griffith on Monday 21 December.

Dr Chant said they got on the plane before they knew they were a close contact of a case, stating they "did nothing wrong".

"We are alerting passengers on that flight that departed to Griffith on Monday 21 December," she continued.

"There were 28 passengers, and one flight attendant on the flight, which left Sydney at 2:10pm and arrived at 4:20pm in Griffith.

"They are considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who has symptoms (should) get tested immediately, and testing is available at Griffith base Hospital."

Mystery Bondi case baffles

A positive case recorded in the Bondi area is baffling health authorities.

As of yet, the locally-acquired case has no links to the Avalon cluster, with contact tracers taking a "precautionary approach". It's believed this case could also be a false positive or an old case and remains under investigation.

Dr Chant called for people to continue testing and said this would be essential on determining the state's next step.

Six new cases from the same household

Ms Berejiklian said there is room for encouragement as six of the eight cases linked to the Avalon cluster have been linked to the same household.

"Six out of those eight actually lived in the same household. The other two are deemed to be close contacts to where the disease was transmitted," she said.

Despite this, she said there is still cause for concern.

"There are still concerns about the CBD and still concerns about people in the Northern Beaches who may unintentionally have spread the virus without knowing they have it."

9 new cases reported in NSW

Speaking to media NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said nine new infections have been recorded in NSW.

This includes

- Eight were linked to the northern beaches cluster. Including six household contacts and two close contacts

- One could be a false positive.

QLD COVID-19 numbers are in

Queensland has reported zero new locally acquired cases with just one overseas case of COVID which is in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours the state administered 1945 tests and currently has 11 active cases.

Saturday, 26 December – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new locally acquired

• 1 overseas acquired – in hotel quarantine

• 11 active cases

• 1,241 total cases

• 1,460,171 tests



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,217 patients have recovered.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/s6EZoibLg2 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) December 25, 2020

25yo charged over 'idiotic' beach party

A 25-year-old man will face court after he allegedly refused to comply with a move-on notice at a Christmas party held at Sydney's Bronte Beach.

Hundreds of people were seen chanting and dancing on the sand and park area before riot police swooped in about 3pm.

However they will allege a 25-year-old didn't listen and he has been issued with a court attendance notice for failing to comply with the move-on order.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard blasted the actions of the revellers and said it was "beyond belief" the event happened as Sydney battled to contain the northern beaches outbreak.

"I get the desire for youthful Christmas exuberance, but this is as irresponsible, ignorant and idiotic as it gets," he said.

"It's a massive potential COVID-19 incubator."

Cases in Sydney currently stand at 118 with 108 of them linked to the Avalon cluster.