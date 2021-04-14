Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Further deep cleaning will be carried out at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after remnants of COVID-19 were found in a ward. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Further deep cleaning will be carried out at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after remnants of COVID-19 were found in a ward. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Health

Virus found in outbreak ward after clean

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Apr 2021 6:55 PM

COVID-19 fragments have been detected in a closed ward of a Brisbane Hospital, weeks after it became the site where two separate clusters emerged.

Ward 5D of the Princess Alexandra Hospital was closed in late March after a nurse and doctor treating infected returning travellers contracted the virus and unknowingly spread it through the community.

Queensland Health revealed deep cleaning had been carried out last week by contractors engaged by the Department of Housing and Public Works.

Additional cleaning will be carried out from Wednesday after further testing detected COVID-19 in the ward.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was unlikely the virus fragments were contagious.

"It's not unusual for traces (of COVID-19) to be found that are not contagious," she said.

"The Health Minister is seeking further information, and the health experts will look at the issue."

The Queensland Health Minister is expected to reveal more later on Wednesday.

Originally published as Virus found in outbreak ward after clean

coronavirus editors picks pa hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        Premium Content Second Aussie case of blood clot linked to Astra jab

        News A second case involving an Aussie recipient of the AstraZeneca vaccine has emerged as the government won’t be buying Johnson & Johnson’s jab.

        Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        Premium Content Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        News The Southern Downs showdown could see the region’s centres named Queensland’s top...

        Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Premium Content Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Crime The 41yo will face court on several charges over the alleged violence on a property...

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to find the...