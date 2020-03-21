Virus breakdown: Qld’s 221 COVID-19 cases in detail

QUEENSLAND has recorded its third highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 37 new positive tests taking the state total to 221.

It follows an increase of 40 on Friday and a record 50 cases on Thursday.

The latest cases on Friday were aged between 19 and 83.

They came from Brisbane Metro South (13), Metro North (12), Gold Coast (9), Sunshine Coast (3) and Mackay and Wide Bay with one each. A further case was to be confirmed.

On Thursday The number of cases jumped by 50 in the 24 hours to noon, with health authorities treating a one-year-old among them.

There had been 27,000 tests undertaken while 29 fever clinics have been activated across the state.

March 19's new confirmed coronavirus patients included 25 males and 25 females aged from one to 79.

They were located in Brisbane Metro North (17), Brisbane Metro South (15), Gold Coast Hospital (12), Sunshine Coast Hospital (2) and single cases in Townsville, the Darling Downs, West Moreton, and Cairns.

A quiet Queen Street Mall in Brisbane CBD pictured on March 19. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

The large majority of cases have been across the southeast while there have been several community transmitted cases on the Gold Coast.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said Thursday's jump in numbers was to be expected, with more people coming home from overseas.

Ms Young said Queensland was testing every potential case, even if the symptoms were mild.

But she stressed only people who have been overseas and have developed symptoms, or someone who's been in contact with a case and has developed symptoms, or a health or aged care worker who's developed symptoms are being tested.

"I see that we will get increased numbers of cases (next week), I see that it is really important that we continue to contact trace every single case," she said.

Retired doctors and medical students have been coming forward to help the Government combat the pandemic.

While acknowledging the 77-year-old woman who lost her life, Ms Young said no one had needed to be admitted to an ICU yet.

Asked whether Queensland's domestic borders should be restricted, Ms Young said it was a decision for first ministers, "and I'm sure that they're talking about it."

A "reasonable number" of cases are being managed at home.

Ms Young said there had been a few cases of people breaching self quarantine but the vast majority had been following directions.

Health Minister Steven Miles said a fine of $13,000 was enough to deter someone from breaching self isolation.

Mr Miles said the Government was working hard to ensure there were sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment.

He said there was ample supply in the distribution centre right now.

Details of Queensland COVID-19 cases up to March 18

- Five cases were from a tour group originating in Wuhan, China - a boy, 8, men aged 37 and 44 and women aged 37 and 42.

- Three cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They tested positive after being evacuated to Darwin and then flown back to Queensland hospitals for treatment. All are women aged 54, 55 and 57.

- Three cases are people returned from Iran - a woman aged 63 and men aged 26 and 28.

- One case is a 20-year-old Chinese University of Queensland student who returned to Brisbane via Dubai.

- One case is a man who returned from Thailand, aged 81.

- One case is a woman who returned to Brisbane from London, with a short stopover in Singapore, aged 29.

- Two cases from the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a couple aged 38 and 42. The 38-year-old had recently returned from London via Dubai.

- One case is a woman who travelled to Austria and France, aged 46.

- Two cases involving a university student who travelled to Spain, Italy and France. A 19-year-old developed COVID-19 after close contact with the 22-year-old student.

- Two cases are a woman who travelled to the United States of America, and a man who is a close contact of this woman, both aged in their early 30s.

- Two cases are the celebrity couple Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both in their 60s, who recently travelled from the US.

- One case is a 37-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently travelled from Geneva, Switzerland, through Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

- One case is a 40-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently returned from the UK.

- One case is a 24-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently returned from the US.

- Two cases involving a 56-year-old woman who had recently returned from Indonesia. A close contact of hers, a 60-year-old man, has also been diagnosed. He was diagnosed in Rockhampton but is not from there.

- One case of a 53-year-old man from Kingaroy. He is in self-isolation in a stable condition.

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

- One case is Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who developed symptoms after returning from the US.

- One case is a University of Queensland third-year psychology student.

- Three cases are being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit, they are a 69-year-old man a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old.

- A woman, 31 and a man, 39 are being treated at the Gold Coast University Hospital after testing positive on Saturday, March 14.

- Three cases were confirmed on the Sunshine Coast with a man, 47 and two women, 61 and 39 testing positive for COVID-19.

- Bundaberg's first case was confirmed with a 48-year-old woman on Saturday.

-A Gold Coast healthcare worker based in the Robina Health Precinct tested positive to the virus over the weekend and has since been placed in isolation.

- A 51-year-old male and a 22-year-old female are being managed by the West Moreton Public Health unit.

- A man, 23, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Brisbane.

- Six new cases were confirmed in Brisbane's north over the weekend, with ages varying from 25 to 74.

- A man, 69, was confirmed with COVID-19 in Townsville and is being managed by New Zealand health authorities.

- The Gold Coast had five cases on Saturday, including an eight-year-old girl.

- Brisbane's South has seven cases over the weekend with five women and two men catching the virus.

- A Sunshine Coast woman, 77, was the first Queensland case to die after contracting novel coronavirus.

- Brisbane's cases rose by seven on Monday.

- One case is Townsville based LNP Senator Susan McDonald.

- One case is a woman, 28, on the Gold Coast.

- One case is a Sunshine Coast woman who was confirmed with the virus on Tuesday

- Nine men and seven women aged from 25 to 52 have joined the Queensland case load, with seven on the Gold Coast, Three in Brisbane, one on the Sunshine Coast and another being treated by the West Moreton Public Health system.

Four cases are yet to be made public.

Originally published as Virus breakdown: Qld's 221 COVID-19 cases in detail