Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PRACTICE REVIEW: All matters in May will be heard at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
PRACTICE REVIEW: All matters in May will be heard at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
News

Virtual hearings could be coming to an end

Saavanah Bourke
25th May 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS month may be the last time matters are heard virtually, with courthouses across the state likely to transition to a new practice direction within the next fortnight.

All matters are set to be heard from the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, after April’s hearings had been conducted from Warwick.

In the meantime, a spokesman from the Office of the Chief Magistrate said hearings would continue via phone or video call.

“All courthouses, including Warwick and Stanthorpe are currently planning for physical distancing protocols to be in place as the courts transition to hearing more matters.

“The court is encouraging electronic adjournments, consent orders and appearances of lawyers at call overs by telephone and video.

“Courts will continue to abide by social distancing guidelines as recommended by health experts.

“Seating and standing arrangements will cater for the 1.5 metre social distancing guideline.”

Magistrates Courts across Queensland are currently operating under Practice Direction No. 3 of 2020 which states:

On and from 30 March 2020 there will be no physical appearances in any matter except:

(a) By an Aggrieved in an urgent non-police, private domestic violence application

(b) The media

(c) With leave of the Court

All matters will be conducted by telephone or video conference including appearances by persons in custody.

The Court is equipped to utilise online court, audio visual equipment and digital technology to allow matters to continue remotely.

crime. in court stanthorpe magistrates court stanthorpe police
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding gives lifeline to honey bee industry

        premium_icon Funding gives lifeline to honey bee industry

        News With bees playing such an essential role as pollinators, continued research has been deemed critical.

        Working opportunities open up for backpackers

        premium_icon Working opportunities open up for backpackers

        News Growers now have specific directions on how to manage incoming workforce during...

        Rainfall fails to impact drought declared area

        premium_icon Rainfall fails to impact drought declared area

        News Residents agree the drought is far from over.

        Record breaking weather anticipated on the Downs

        premium_icon Record breaking weather anticipated on the Downs

        News Get out your winter woolies as temperatures are set to drop dramatically tonight.