Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Airport Runway Noise Feature
Health

Virgin refuses to reveal info on coronavirus case

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
13th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STAFF member from Virgin Australia has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was infectious while working.

Virgin confirmed the staff member's role was cabin crew and may have been in contact with the public while in the role.

Health authorities are now contact tracing anyone the person could have been in contact with while infectious.

Virgin said they would not disclose the gender, age or location of the staff member due to privacy reasons.

 

 

Meanwhile, Queensland has had another four cases of the new coronavirus overnight.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

She said Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would provide details later today.

More Stories

Show More
air travel coronavirus covid-19 editors picks flights outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        premium_icon Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        Council News Council maintain Stanthorpe’s water meets guidelines, but will go ahead with a ‘flush’ of the system.

        Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        premium_icon Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        News The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner

        ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        Rural Rain and a return to competitive sales a godsend to sheep producers

        Widow seeks inquest after council worker death

        premium_icon Widow seeks inquest after council worker death

        News State MP James Lister writes to Attorney-general