Virgin drops mega sale as borders open

Virgin Australia has released almost two million sale fares and beefed up flight services between NSW, Queensland and Victoria in response to state border restrictions being eased.

With Victoria and Queensland both reopening their borders to all of NSW last week, Virgin Australia has dropped more than 1.9 million fares starting at $75.

Virgin's Let The Good Times Fly sale will last until midnight AEST on Monday, February 8 unless sold out prior.

Sale fares are for travel between March and September and include checked baggage, seat selection and Velocity frequent flyer points.

The airline has also bolstered the number of flights between Sydney and Queensland destinations, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Cairns, Hamilton Island and Sunshine Coast as well as the popular Sydney to Melbourne route.

Virgin Australia expects travellers to snap up the $75 one-way fares between Sydney and Ballina/Byron as well as the $78 one-way tickets between Sydney and Melbourne.

Virgin Australia wants to get Aussies back in the skies and employees back at work. Picture: Toby Zerna

A Virgin Australia spokesman said the inspiration behind the sale was not just for travellers but also to get airline staff working again following a heavy reduction of hours due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The reopening of borders provides Australian travellers with another opportunity to go on a holiday, reconnect with loved ones and to conduct business," Virgin said via a statement.

"Open borders also means more jobs for our people, and we want to get as many of our stood-down crew back to work as soon as possible.

"So we're doing everything in our power to get Australians travelling again, and that starts with a great value fare that includes baggage, seat selection and Velocity frequent flyer points."

The sale coincides with the reopening of the Queensland border with all of NSW and follows the federal government's $5m marketing campaign announced on Sunday to encourage Australians to take a domestic holiday.

One-way economy fare highlights include ...

Sydney-Ballina Byron/Ballina Byron-Sydney from $75

Melbourne-Sydney/Sydney-Melbourne from $78

Melbourne-Launceston/Launceston-Melbourne from $78

Sydney-Gold Coast/Gold Coast-Sydney from $79

Brisbane-Proserpine/Proserpine-Brisbane from $89

Melbourne-Adelaide/Adelaide-Melbourne from $89

Sydney-Brisbane/Brisbane-Sydney from $89

Melbourne-Hobart/Hobart-Melbourne from $99

Sydney-Sunshine Coast/Sunshine Coast-Sydney from $89

Brisbane-Mackay/Mackay-Brisbane from $99

Melbourne-Canberra/Canberra-Melbourne from $119

Perth-Kalgoorlie/Kalgoorlie-Perth from $149

Darwin-Brisbane/Brisbane-Darwin from $169

Perth-Melbourne/Melbourne-Perth from $169

Perth-Karratha/Karratha-Perth from $199

Perth-Port Hedland/Port Hedland-Perth from $199

Perth Newman/Newman-Perth from $199

