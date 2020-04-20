Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.

VIRGIN Australia has collapsed after the debt-laden carrier failed to find a white knight.

A source confirms Deloitte had been appointed voluntary administrator.

Senior figures at the airline have been locked down in meetings all day.

The business had sought financial help from a variety of sources as it battles to handle $5 billion in debt and has been rocked by financial impacts of COVID-19.

Virgin halted 90 per cent of its flights and stood down 80 per cent of its workforce on March 25, maintaining just 17 destinations to transport essential services, critical freight and logistics.

The State Government had late last week outlined a $200 million state contribution for the beleaguered carrier and was putting presssure on the Federal Government to agree to a financial lifeline.

And today, State Development Minister Cameron Dick told the New South Wales Government to "back off" amid revelations it was in discussions to relocate the Queensland headquarters interstate.

