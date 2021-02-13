Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Furious dog
Furious dog
Pets & Animals

Bad dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

by Chris Calcino
13th Feb 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RSPCA is making its own push for powers to ban people from owning pets following the revelation that a Cairns family has been ordered to have seven violent dogs destroyed in the space of a year.

Division 9 Cairns regional councillor Brett Olds has called for local governments to be empowered to issue pet bans to people whose dogs repeatedly attacked and killed other animals or humans.

 

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.
RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.


RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the organisation also needed new powers for animal neglect and cruelty cases.

"The way the situation stands now, we have to take someone to court to get a prohibition order," he said.

"That's expensive and very time consuming, and in a lot of cases fines never get paid anyway.

"If we can get the order without having to take a person to court, it would be hugely beneficial."

Mr Beatty said the wait for court hearings had stretched to 18 months.

Originally published as Violent dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        Premium Content Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        News When you can expect the rain and why experts are urging residents to stay hopeful for a last-minute summer deluge.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out