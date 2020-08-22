Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mum and her teen daughter have been left feeling fearful after thieves rummaged through their home before stealing their highly prized sports car.
A mum and her teen daughter have been left feeling fearful after thieves rummaged through their home before stealing their highly prized sports car.
Crime

’Violated’: Creeps went through girl’s bedroom

by Toby Vue and Grace Mason
22nd Aug 2020 6:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRAZEN thieves broke into the bedroom of a 16-year-old girl in the early hours of the morning looking for the keys to her mother's prized muscle car.

They later found the keys elsewhere and roared off into the night with owner Susan Malcolm not realising the HSV Clubsport was missing until a phone call from the police at 2.30am on Tuesday.

Ms Malcolm and daughter Gabby are feeling violated and fearful after thieves rummaged through their Woree home before stealing the highly-prized sports car in the dead of night.

Ms Malcolm thought the early morning call was a prank before looking out the bedroom window only to see her 2009 HSV Clubsport V8 sedan no longer in the driveway.

Susan Malcolm had her HSV Clubsport stolen early Tuesday and have spoken about the ordeal. Ms Malcolm and her daughter Gabby Sinopoli, 16 at their Woree home. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Susan Malcolm had her HSV Clubsport stolen early Tuesday and have spoken about the ordeal. Ms Malcolm and her daughter Gabby Sinopoli, 16 at their Woree home. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"The only way to steal the car was to get into the house to take the keys," she said.

"So they've been in the house and when I realised that, I was thinking about my daughter, who was downstairs sharing a room with her boyfriend. They went through his things, too, as his keys were gone, but they didn't take his car."

Ms Malcolm said the thieves would have climbed up onto the veranda on the second level before entering.

RECOVERED: The 2009 HSV Clubsport, which Susan Malcolm bought in 2012 for about $42,000, was found dumped in Earlville on Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied
RECOVERED: The 2009 HSV Clubsport, which Susan Malcolm bought in 2012 for about $42,000, was found dumped in Earlville on Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied

"It's a violation of privacy. Just walking around the house now and knowing someone's been there, it's made us quite fearful," she said.

"They could've done things to us while we were in the house asleep.

"We're always looking out the window now."

Ms Malcolm said they, were now hyper-vigilant everywhere they went and that Gabby felt like moving from the suburb as she no longer feels safe.

"If they (the perpetrators) are juveniles, then their parents should know where they are all the time," she said.

 

MORE NEWS

'Next moment he was gone': Family's grief for son, 14

Why power was cut off across Cairns

New fast food mecca hits Cairns

 

Ms Malcolm said the contents of a bag that was stolen were left nearby strewn across the street and a pair of Adidas shoes were taken.

Living in Cairns all her life, Ms Malcolm said she hadn't experienced anything like this.

The car was dumped nearby in Earlville where it was found with minor damage.

It was towed to a smash repairer and police conducted forensic examinations.

Detective Acting Sen-Sgt Dan Bramham in the Cairns police Property Crime Squad said no one had been charged yet from the investigations.

"Anyone with information about where the vehicle may have travelled, if you have dashcam or CCTV footage we would really appreciate it," he said. "It's quite a distinctive car."

Originally published as 'Violated': Creeps went through my girl's bedroom

crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Premium Content COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Sport Stanthorpe footballers will have their chance to take to the field in the social competition.

        WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        Premium Content WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        News ‘We’ve had rain but we hadn’t had enough — far from it.’

        Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Premium Content Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Crime The Southern Downs man pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer.

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent