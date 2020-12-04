Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

VINTAGE FOCUS: The 1930s worker’s cottage will find its new home on this Southern Downs property. Picture: contributed

VINTAGE FOCUS: The 1930s worker’s cottage will find its new home on this Southern Downs property. Picture: contributed

A NEW bed and breakfast planned for the Southern Downs is set to combine vintage living with modern beauty and sustainability.

Owners Roslyn Hibberd and Roy Nott were this week approved to bring a 1930s timber cottage onto their existing property on Haigs Rd, Allora, where it is set to become a vintage B&B.

The development application stated the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, newly renamed “Dot Cottage”, would be self-contained, with the capacity for four guests at once.

Ms Hibberd said she and her husband were thrilled to hear their proposal had been approved by the council, as they wanted the chance to share the beauty of Allora and the Southern Downs.

“We’re very fortunate to live in a really delightful part of the world with so many wonderful spots around it,: Ms Hibberd said.

”And we really appreciate where we live and the community, especially during COVID.

“We thought we were in the fortunate position to be able to share our views, our peaceful existence, and our beautiful garden with others.

Plans for the Allora bed and breakfast. Picture: contributed

“Whether you want to do nothing or you want to go for an hour’s drive, there’s so much on our doorstep. Food, natural beauty, national parks, arts and craft trailers, or simply doing nothing while sitting on the veranda.”

The self-contained facility will also focus on environmental sustainability, with a garden full of drought-resistant native plants, and all recycling and green waste managed and used on-site.

The successful applicants remained unsure when their bed and breakfast would be open to guests, with renovations to convert the cottage’s front sunroom into an open veranda still to get under way.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

Push to slow speed limit to stop sunflower ‘mayhem’

End of era as popular Warwick restaurant hits market