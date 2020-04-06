Vinnies stores close, plead for dumping to stop

St Vincent de Paul, 735 High St, Kew. Unwanted belongings are been dumped outside of charity stores. The stores need to throw out most of the stuff as it is either broken, or just plain old rubbish. Charity bins. St Vinnies. St Vincent's shop.

As demand for emergency relief soars due to COVID-19, Vinnies has closed its 153 Queensland stores and wants people to stop dumping donations outside.

Instead of clothing and other goods, the charity is calling for cash donations to support its Vinnies Helpline for support and provide non-contact service delivery such as food vouchers.

"Donating funds to Vinnies' COVID-19 Appeal will help us provide food and cover the living costs of the hundreds of individuals and families that rely on us every day, particularly as we head into winter," said CEO of Vinnies Queensland Kevin Mercer.

Vinnies have called for people to stop dumping unwanted items at their shops.

"While we have had to close our Vinnies shops, essential services providing emergency relief, supporting the homeless, domestic violence, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, family support and community services across the State are still operating.

"Queenslanders are doing it tough managing with self-isolation, adjusting to work losses or stand downs. Those newly unemployed or those on reduced hours are calling us, as well as people who were already under the poverty line, homeless, or facing daily economic stress.

"It's hard for people to call for help for the first time. It's a huge new shock. However, we never judge, and we're always here."

Donate to the Vinnies COVID-19 Appeal at vinnies.org.au/COVID19CrisisAppeal.

The Vinnies Helpline 1800VINNIES (1800 846 643) remains open.