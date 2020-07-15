Vile poo photo shown in Depp’s court case

Johnny Depp's "disgusted" maid described in court Tuesday how she found faeces in the bed the actor shared with then-wife Amber Heard - and had the photos to prove it.

Depp has accused Heard or one of her friends of pooing in the bed as a "prank" after the actress' 30th birthday party on April 21, 2016, following a fight between the pair.

Housekeeper Hilda Vargas said in a written statement submitted to the British court that she arrived at the celebrity couple's penthouse about 3pm the day after the party to tidy up - and heard another cleaning lady call to her in horror from the bedroom.

"She was pointing to the bed and told me that she couldn't believe what she had found," Vargas said, referring to the other maid.

"I pulled back the top sheet on the bed and saw a large pile of faeces.

Photo allegedly showing Amber Heard's poo in Johnny Depp's bed shown to court.



"I was horrified and disgusted. It was clear to me that this was human faeces. I knew that the faeces could not have come from either of Mr Depp's or Ms Heard's two small dogs", Pistol and Boo.

"I have cleaned up after those dogs many times, and their faeces are much smaller. Further, I have never known those dogs to defecate in the bed."

The maid testified amid Depp's libel case against Britain's The Sun*, which called the actor a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. Heard has said Depp repeatedly assaulted her during their doomed, 15-month marriage, while the actor has denied the claims.

Vargas, who has worked as Depp's housekeeper in Los Angeles for more than 30 years, added in her testimony about the poo incident, "Those faeces were fresh … from the night or from the early morning."

The Spanish-speaking maid, through a translator, said the incident showed a "lack of respect" and that she took the photos because she was "angry".

Vargas added that on May 24, 2016 - three says after Depp is accused of tossing Heard's iPhone at her during a brawl and striking her right eye, leaving her bruised - the actress approached her at the home and told her the poo photos "had destroyed her marriage".

"I was very nervous, and so I apologised, even I did not believe that their marital problems were my fault or that I had done anything wrong," the housekeeper said.

"I also told Ms Heard that the faeces were there, that there was nothing I could do. Ms Heard argued with me, saying that there were no faeces in the bed.

"I again said that the faeces were there, that they were large and smelled awful. Ms Heard continued to disagree with me, but I wanted to end the conversation as quickly as possible," Vargas said.

"She has a bad temper in my opinion, and I did not want her to yell at me."

A spokeswoman for Heard issued a statement Tuesday about the poo incident, denying that the actress or any of her friends was responsible - and suggested Depp might have been behind it himself.

"This accusation is completely untrue and has been designed purely to humiliate Ms Heard," the rep said.

"As the evidence in court showed, Mr Depp discussed committing such a prank for years beforehand and it plays to his lavatorial and abusive sense of humour."

Depp's former personal assistant, Stephen Deuters, testified Monday that the pair's friendship was based partly on "lavatorial" humour, with the actor referring to himself as "Shatter" - a pun on Depp's role as The Mad Hatter in the movie Alice In Wonderland.

Depp previously testified that he laughed when he learned of the poo in the bed - and The Sun's lawyer said he then called his wife "Amber Turd" and "Amber in the Dumps".

When someone sent him photos of the bed poo, he texted, "Not sure I've laughed that hard for years. At least the photos are hilarious."

But he also said that the incident is when he knew their marriage was over.

* The Sun is owned by News Corporation, publisher of news.com.au

