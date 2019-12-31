Vile note left on cop’s coffee cup

A cop has been left horrified after discovering his takeaway Macca’s coffee order also included a vile message.

The officer visited a drive-through in Junction City, Kansas, on his way to work on Saturday when he received the insulting note.

A photo showing the coffee cup and offensive missive, which read "F***ing Pig", was shared to Facebook by Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday where it has since been shared more than 4500 times.

"This is what he paid for," he captioned the post, adding: "This is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company."

The police officer was visiting a McDonald’s drive-through when he received the vile note with his takeaway coffee. Picture: iStock

When the incident was brought to the fast-food giant's attention, it's understood they offered the police officer a free lunch.

However, this was swiftly declined, with the police chief stating a free meal wouldn't make up for the offence the note had caused.

"No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it," wrote Chief Hornaday.

"The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.

"This is not only bad for McDonalds but is also a black eye for Junction City."

It’s claimed an employee of McDonald’s scrawled this handwritten message onto a receipt of a takeaway coffee ordered by a police officer. Picture: Facebook

The Junction City Police Department said in a Facebook post the incident wasn't representative of how the majority of residents felt about cops.

"We would like that officer to know this is not representative of how the majority of residents in Junction City feel about Law Enforcement," the post said.

"JCPD has a very wonderful and supportive community we are honoured to serve. We are hopeful that the business this occurred takes appropriate action."

In the wake of allegations against McDonald's in Junction City, owner Dana Cook released statement defending staff.

Cook said a review of security footage from "every angle" inside the restaurant showed message was not scrawled by employees, reports KSNT.

"My McDonald's have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook wrote in the statement.

"We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation."