Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Politics

‘Vile abuse’: Albo demands MP’s sacking

by Finn McHugh
26th Mar 2021 10:18 AM

Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks mp pm politics scott morrison trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC reveals when water carting stops, restrictions may ease

        Premium Content SDRC reveals when water carting stops, restrictions may ease

        News Water carting from Connolly Dam to Stanthorpe continues, as the council looks to ‘phase out’ the process. DETAILS HERE:

        ‘Like winning lotto’ as drought-hit dam fills

        Premium Content ‘Like winning lotto’ as drought-hit dam fills

        Weather Southern Downs residents celebrate heavy rains that have filled dams

        James Lister takes leave to focus on mental health

        Premium Content James Lister takes leave to focus on mental health

        News The Southern Downs MP said the move would help him be a better father and...