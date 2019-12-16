Views skyrocket thanks to quirky concept

Peter Salata’s Christmas song has more than 3000 views since being posted to Facebook a week ago.

A VIDEO posted to Facebook featuring a Stanthorpe musician’s Christmas song has taken off, garnering almost 4000 views in just one week.

The same song was posted to Facebook last year and accumulated 713 views over the year, but a quirky concept added by the musician’s daughter has made the video a must-watch around the town.

The video showcases some of the images contributed by community members to the Border Post Through Your Lens feature.

It offered the community the opportunity to be featured in one of the Border Post’s biweekly editions.

Using these images, Peter Salata’s Christmas song has taken off, with 3933 views since it was posted to Facebook seven days ago.

“People downtown are just so excited about it,” Mr Salata said.

He said in such a devastating time for the town, he hoped the video would lighten the mood in time for Christmas.

“I’ve done this to give the locals a bit of a spur for Christmas,” he said.

“It’s pretty gloomy times around here so it’s good to see the town and the people get a little bit of promotion.”

Mr Salata said he was thrilled with the outcome and wasn’t expecting such a great result.

“I just wanted to get away from the standard Christmas carol and have something uplifting,” he said.

“It’s an uplifting song and we need to be uplifting because it’s Christmas time.”

To see if your photo was used in Peter Salata’s Christmas video click here.

Hard copies of the song are available for purchase from Gracious Giving on Maryland St.