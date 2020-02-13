Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 6:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        premium_icon Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        News A Granite Belt mechanical business has taken off after finding a gap in the automotive industry

        Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        premium_icon Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        News Primary school set to join in climate activism.

        Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        premium_icon Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        News Disc gold players try a different approach to attract visitors.

        Amazing transformation: Parts of region unrecognisable

        premium_icon Amazing transformation: Parts of region unrecognisable

        News Landowner's photos of roaring rivers and creeks reveal change.