Video that cost Bachelor star followers

SINCE appearing on The Bachelor, Abbie Chatfield has built a 125,000 strong Instagram following thanks to her candid and real posts.

But after sharing a detailed video about her deeply personal experience having a termination, the reality star revealed she's lost hundreds of followers as a result.

In the video, Abbie explained she wanted to share her story in more detail after first opening up about her abortion last year on the Shameless podcast.

The 24-year-old said she had been "so sick at work that I was green" at the time, initially shrugging it off as a bad case of gastro.

She had an on-off boyfriend and hadn't been on any contraception, so decided to take a pregnancy test just in case - which came back positive.

In a deeply personal video, Abbie spoke about her decision to have an abortion at age 22. Picture: Abbie Chatfield/Instagram.

"I called the abortion clinic before I even called my boyfriend to tell him because I knew that I could not have it," Abbie said.

"I knew that I financially couldn't have it, I knew that I emotionally couldn't at the age of 22.

"I think that I did know my boyfriend would leave, I didn't trust that he would stay and having a single mum myself I didn't want to raise a children by myself."

Decision made, friends dropped her off at the clinic the next day but she was left feeling "sh*t scared".

"This was before it was legalised in Queensland so I had to answer all of these really invasive questions," Abbie said.

"Which I mean, I get it, but I don't want this kid. I'm of sound mind - get rid of it. Like, I don't want to be sitting here."

The reality star said she had been ‘sh*t scared’ but knew a termination was the best decision for her. Picture: Abbie Chatfield/Instagram.

As she waited to have her termination, Abbie recalled feeling "so f***ing vunerable" and "so scared".

Waking up in a hospital bed after the procedure, Abbie said her first feeling was one of immense relief.

"Honestly I was relieved, I was happy that it was done, I didn't feel sick anymore," she said.

But in the fortnight afterwards, she said she was "extremely depressed" as she came to grips with what had happened.

"The drop in the hormones plus the guilt, plus the societal pressure, plus I kept it a secret from a lot of my friends and my family, and my boyfriend wasn't being very supportive. So I just felt like sh*t," she said.

Following her medical procedure, Abbie said she struggled with depression. Picture: Abbie Chatfield/Instagram.

Abbie was able to pull through the difficult time with the help of therapy and said she now knows she had "had no other option emotionally".

"You have to remember it is a clump of cells. As brutal as that is, it is the potential of life, it isn't life," she said.

"And if you were to have that baby and you know you can't take care of it you are ruining your own potential at life … women are not here to procreate, women are not here to be an incubator for children, that is not your role.

"If you happen to get pregnant and want to keep it good on you, but if you don't want to keep it don't feel guilty, don't feel bad."

Abbie had this to say to those who didn’t like her ‘real’ video. Picture: Abbie Chatfield/Instagram.

Abbie's video was met with an outpouring of support from her female followers who praised for being so "open" and "real" with them.

"I gain more and more respect for you with everything you share," one person wrote, while another added: "What a beautiful thing to be so vulnerable about, thank you."

Others shared how they too had an abortion.

"This was THE BEST decision I could ever have made though. I now have a child who I love immeasurably and it was under circumstances which I was in control of. With a partner who supports me and loves our child equally! Thank you for sharing your story," one follower commented.

Abbie also had a message for the 400 followers she lost after sharing the 14 minute video - and it's safe to say she's not too upset about it.

"LOL lost 400 followers from abortion video," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Cyaaaaaaaaaa."