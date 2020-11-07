Dreamwold has announced it will start work on its new flagship $32m thrill ride. WATCH THE CRAZY POV VIDEO.

DREAMWORLD'S rollercoaster 2020 is taking another twist, with work to start on Monday on the park's most expensive attraction ever.

The $32 million rollercoaster was announced last year but construction has been delayed while the world battled the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in a positive sign for the park's future, construction will start next week, with the attraction set to open in time for the 2021 Christmas holidays.

The addition of the southern hemisphere's first triple launch system will include a stall and reversed twisted half pipe, as well as the world's first separate 'spinning gondola' attached to the rear of the rollercoaster train.

Artist impression of the $32 million rollercoaster to be built at Dreamworld. Picture: supplied.

Dreamworld CEO John Osborne said it had been a long journey, but staff were excited that work was getting underway on what will become the park's flagship thrill ride after the opening of the Sky Voyager flying theatre last year.

"Our coaster project is now full steam ahead after a COVID-inflicted pause, and we will be

turning soil on the project within the next fortnight," he said.

"Given the positive impact this project is set to have on both the local economy and Gold Coast tourism, we are excited to be commencing the build.

Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

"What we do know is that we are confident this attraction, once completed, will be a great

addition to Dreamworld and will be incredibly well received by our guests."

The coaster project is expected to take up to twelve months to construct, will generate over

$15 million of contractor works and will employ more than 200 people.

Originally published as VIDEO: Take a ride on Dreamworld's $32m thriller