Video response leaves local singer “mind blown”

RECEIVING more than 100,000 views on a video posted to Facebook was the last thing a Stanthorpe singer and songwriter expected, leaving her absolutely “blown away”.

Let it Rain (The Bushfire Song) written and performed by Elle Rudd shook the community after being posted to Facebook on Saturday.

The video already has more than 500 comments and 3000 shares, something that took 27-year old by surprise.

“It’s my first officially released song ever,” Rudd said.

“It feels good to be able to write stuff down and express my feelings.”

Rudd, along with others, was one of those affected by the bushfires that ripped through the region in September.

“My husband and I were evacuated from our house.

“The sky was red, and it was so smoky.

“You could hear the fire, but you just couldn’t see anything.

“We stayed up all night watering the house.

“It was terrifying,” she said.

Since September, she said her emotions had been gradually building up, using song writing as a way to express her feelings.

“I’m really new to song writing.

“I have only written five full songs in my two years of writing.

“Songs usually take me weeks to write and finish.

“I put pen to paper for Let it Rain (The Bushfire Song) and it was done in 45 minutes.

“I think it comes down to a topic that there was so much to say about.

“The fact that it actually happened to me was why it came out so quickly.”

Rudd said she has been singing for “pretty much her whole life”, inheriting her love for classic rock bands from her parents.

“My mum and dad were in a duo growing up, so we always had people coming over playing music.

“Us kids would be asleep back stage while they were doing a gig somewhere,” she said.

Rudd spends her days as a enrolled nurse at Stanthorpe Medical Clinic, taking to the stage with her duo partner Ash Moore at night.

“Ever since I finished school all I ever wanted to do was to be a performer. But I really enjoy the nursing.

“I don’t feel like I could ever feel pressure to write music.

“The creative stuff comes from being free – I don’t want it to feel like work,” she said.

As for what’s next, the up and coming artist will be heading to the 2020 Tamworth Country Music Festival tomorrow.

“There is also a couple of other gigs coming up in the year too. Ash produced the song so I’m sure he will want to perform it live so we will definitely be performing it around out and about somewhere,” Rudd said.