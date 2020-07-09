Menu
Crime

VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
A DRUG haul including MDMA, cannabis, scales and utensils has allegedly been uncovered during a sting on a Cairns home.

Officers from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on an Edge Cl home in Kewarra Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the search allegedly located a number of drug utensils, a small amount of cannabis, digital scales and 13 grams of MDMA.

Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The man has copped five charges, including two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

He is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on October 1.

crime drugs police sting queensland crime

