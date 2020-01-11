Menu
Video: Monster 2.7m python discovered in Qld home

by Cloe Read
11th Jan 2020 12:25 PM
A QUEENSLAND firefighter has told of the shocking discovery and rescue of a 9ft python at a Canungra home in the Scenic Rim.

Coomera Valley volunteer rural firefighter Hadyn Visentin told The Sunday Mail how his friend Emma Walker had called him for help after the python was discovered devouring an entire chicken in their pen.

"I am amazed to see one that size for this time of year," he said.

"I put my fire gloves on just in case it did bite - it was the biggest snake I've ever seen.

"The biggest I've seen in the past is about 7ft … I took him about 10km away to a fire trail so he wouldn't be able to get back anytime soon."

Ms Walker said they had discovered the python yesterday after it devoured one of their eight chooks.

 

Coomera Valley RFS volunteer firefighter Hadyn Visentin rescues 9ft long python. Picture: Hadyn Visentin
"Its absolutely the biggest snake I've ever seen," she said.

"I've never seen anything like it.

"We definitely wanted him located … I asked a rescuer and she said he won't need to feed now probably for the next few weeks or months even."

Coomera Valley RFS volunteer firefighter Hadyn Visentin rescues 9ft long python. Picture: Hadyn Visentin
