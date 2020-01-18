Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Man rows boat down flooded Coast street

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Jan 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast streets have turned to rivers overnight, with one resident swapping a car for a tinny and a set of oars.

Ricky Kroesen has uploaded a video to Twitter of a resident rowing along a street in Southport following eight hours of rain overnight.

In the neighbouring yard, water has almost reached the back of a ute's tray.

A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

Picket fences are half submerged while Keebra Park is also flooded in the suburb.

The Gold Coast Seaway - a neighbouring area to Southport - recorded 255mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Meanwhile Loders Creek Dam received a whopping 330mm in the same time period.

The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

More Stories

Show More
boat boating caught on camera editors picks flooded

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        premium_icon TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        Breaking A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane after a serious truck roll over on the Southern Downs.

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        News Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt received a healthy dose of rain over the past 24...

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        News Vineyard Christian Church are wanting to do what they can to support the region’s...

        Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        premium_icon Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        News Emergency water restrictions and prolonged drought are not deterring new residents...