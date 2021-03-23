Menu
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Crime

VIDEO: Man dead after suffering alleged stab wound to chest

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:16 AM
Rockhampton detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday, where he allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw the 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A crime scene was declared, and police commenced investigations.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, is assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

