VIDEO: Cute wild piglet breaks into yard

AN INEXCUSABLY cute feral piglet has trespassed into a Cairns yard and left a trail of broken hearts along the way.

Carmel Pegrum was minding her own business when a scrawny porker the size of a cat trotted onto her Ellen Cl deck.

The boar-in-training's adorably dainty male appendage alerted the Bayview Heights resident to his burgeoning masculinity as he hoofed his way around her property.

So far, he has visited homes on the quiet street two days running.

The feral little tyke drinks from a palm frond in Carmel Pegrum's yard. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"He's really bony and I think he's hungry," Mrs Pegrum said.

"It makes me wonder whether the council or someone has already got his mum and dad."

A Torres Strait Islander friend of Mrs Pegrum suggested she catch the little tyke and fatten him up for a Christmas banquet, but the very thought sent a cold shiver down her spine.

However, she contacted Cairns Regional Council in the knowledge that this little piglet would one day become a full-blown hog.

The little blighter has a short break before trotting on. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Whether he gets sent to market over the coming days remains to be seen.

"I have an open compost area and yesterday I threw some old pumpkin under some leaves and cardboard and stuff," Mrs Pegrum said.

"I think that's what attracted him.

"He's drinking water out of the open end of a palm frond … I think he's hungry."

A very cute wild piglet has broken into residents' yards at Bayview Heights in search of food. He came from this direction at Ivan Evans Walk. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Mrs Pegrum believed the little scamp came from the nearby Ivan Evans Walk and warned residents to keep an eye out for angry parents.

Feral pigs are estimated to cause about $80 million in damage to Queensland agricultural industries each year.

Originally published as VIDEO: Cute wild piglet breaks into Cairns yard